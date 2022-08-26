HempCoin Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $571,200.02 and $9.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,185.55 or 1.00000103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00058023 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00025917 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001325 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 267,083,683 coins and its circulating supply is 266,948,533 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

