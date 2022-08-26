HEROcoin (PLAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $963,144.99

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $963,144.99 and $10,392.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004821 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00128628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00032388 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00082027 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

