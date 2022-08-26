Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HES stock opened at $124.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.33. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $131.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

HES has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.92.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

