Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.44 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Hibbett updated its FY23 guidance to $9.75-10.50 EPS.
Hibbett Stock Up 2.3 %
HIBB traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $62.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,113. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.78.
Hibbett Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.52%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hibbett by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 5.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 516,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after buying an additional 25,815 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 137.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 156,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 19.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 32,483 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.
