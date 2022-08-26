Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Update

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,000 shares, a growth of 4,093.5% from the July 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 29,217 shares during the last quarter.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,785. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $16.13.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

