HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 401 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $72,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $129.39. 19,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,573. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.19 and a 200 day moving average of $124.84. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

