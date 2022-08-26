HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 52,266 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 811,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,266 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $58,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,056,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 406,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Southern by 316.4% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Southern by 31.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 4.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

SO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.06. 25,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,045,943. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 95.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.64.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.