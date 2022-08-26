HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 7,720 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $68,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after buying an additional 845,924 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459,736 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,214,000 after acquiring an additional 397,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,205,000 after buying an additional 317,232 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.86. 16,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,671. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.39 and a 200 day moving average of $108.14.

