HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 133.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,598,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912,584 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $75,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.72. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

