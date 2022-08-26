HighTower Advisors LLC Has $48.82 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,155 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Carrier Global worth $48,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 930,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 44,546 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,597,000 after acquiring an additional 312,112 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.81. 10,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,370,869. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $58.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.