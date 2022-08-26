HighTower Advisors LLC Has $52.33 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,035,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969,614 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $52,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,573 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,732.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,096,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,720 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,753,000 after buying an additional 599,795 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,601,000 after purchasing an additional 590,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,877.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 579,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,308,000 after purchasing an additional 575,087 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.92. 7,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,399. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $55.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16.

