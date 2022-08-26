HighTower Advisors LLC Has $63.99 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,286 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $63,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. abrdn plc bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,822,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 297,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 102,467 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.41. The stock had a trading volume of 147,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979,633. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.18. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.94 and a 12 month high of $86.27.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

