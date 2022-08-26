HighTower Advisors LLC Has $82.95 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,728 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $82,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 276,929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $75,660,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 26,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 140,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $38,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 36,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.50. 14,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $148.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.22.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

