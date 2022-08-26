HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 6,111 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of MSCI worth $55,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $13,914,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,291,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $473.00. The company had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,497. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.13. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.25.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

