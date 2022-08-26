Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Update

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

HKMPY opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

