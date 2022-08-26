Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Short Interest Down 73.4% in August

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the July 31st total of 218,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 193.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCXLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.81) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,085 ($13.11) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,144 ($13.82) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,159 ($14.00) to GBX 1,194 ($14.43) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,098.80.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HCXLF remained flat at $10.58 on Thursday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.