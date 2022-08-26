Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hitachi Construction Machinery’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hitachi Construction Machinery’s FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HTCMY opened at $41.89 on Friday. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $65.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators and wheel loaders, road construction machinery, wheel loaders, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

