Hive Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $241.32 million and approximately $10.60 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000306 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000211 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003492 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000226 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000764 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 434,638,910 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

