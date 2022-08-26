HM Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

HM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 0.5% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

DUK traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.72. The stock had a trading volume of 41,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,757. The company has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.96.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

