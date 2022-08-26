HM Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

HM Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Argus started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.90.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,083 shares of company stock valued at $11,100,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.78. The company had a trading volume of 16,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,042. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $142.16 and a 12-month high of $191.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.43 and its 200 day moving average is $167.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

