HM Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. 439,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,602,088. The company has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

