HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Short Interest Up 312.6% in August

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 312.6% from the July 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 491.0 days.

HOCFF stock remained flat at 52.00 during trading on Friday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of 48.02 and a 52-week high of 84.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 50.01.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

