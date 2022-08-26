Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HMLP. Citigroup raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.25 to $9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.24. 78,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $9.24.

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 39.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $297,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

