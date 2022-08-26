Hoge Finance Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (HOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoge Finance has a market cap of $25.73 million and approximately $56,723.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004593 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00128727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00032774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00078813 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 398,806,755,522 coins and its circulating supply is 402,276,464,812 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance.

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

