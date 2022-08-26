Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Acquires $40,200.00 in Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.20 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,181.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $41.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $45.73.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.75 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Home Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HBCP. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Bancorp to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

