Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $334.00 at DA Davidson

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson to $334.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $309.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.23. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Diversified LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

