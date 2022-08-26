Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.34-$3.34 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.00 billion-$134.00 billion.

Honda Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

HMC stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. Honda Motor has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $32.15.

HMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 69.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth about $236,000.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

