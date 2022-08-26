Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.34-$3.34 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.00 billion-$134.00 billion.
Honda Motor Stock Up 0.4 %
HMC stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. Honda Motor has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $32.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honda Motor
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.
