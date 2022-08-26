Horizen (ZEN) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $201.22 million and approximately $24.99 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $15.78 or 0.00076385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00303376 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00117048 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002020 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003574 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 470.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000150 BTC.
Horizen Coin Profile
ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,753,912 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Horizen Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
