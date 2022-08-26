Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,108,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,708 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $116,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $58.92 and a one year high of $120.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,826 shares in the company, valued at $40,244,172.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,826 shares in the company, valued at $40,244,172.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 55,784 shares of company stock worth $5,100,633 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

