Houston Korth Frost Buys 10,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) SVP Houston Korth Frost purchased 10,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $15,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 549,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,030.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Houston Korth Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Houston Korth Frost acquired 10,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300.00.

Shares of USIO opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. Usio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $8.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USIO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Usio by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Usio by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Usio in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Usio in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Usio by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Usio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

