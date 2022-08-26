HP (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Gap Down to $34.47

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.47, but opened at $33.28. HP shares last traded at $32.93, with a volume of 167,831 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Barclays lifted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

HP Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $35.62.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in HP by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of HP by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

