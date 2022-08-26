HP Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 32,656 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 52% compared to the average daily volume of 21,504 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get HP alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in HP by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in HP by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on HP in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

HPQ stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,030,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,719,773. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HP will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.