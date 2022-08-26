H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

H&R Block Stock Performance

HRB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.98. 8,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other H&R Block news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,821 shares of company stock worth $4,037,989. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 186.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in H&R Block by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 6,599.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,136,000 after acquiring an additional 561,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 31.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 726,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after buying an additional 173,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at about $1,903,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

