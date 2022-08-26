HUNT Price Reaches $0.44 on Major Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002027 BTC on popular exchanges. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $48.04 million and $2.48 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,479.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003787 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00129234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00078585 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town.

HUNT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.