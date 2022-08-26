Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $239.87

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $239.87 and last traded at $239.33, with a volume of 249257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $236.14.

HII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.07.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $598,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,363. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $598,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

