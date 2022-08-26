Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.14

Shares of Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and traded as low as $5.77. Hysan Development shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 4,758 shares changing hands.
Hysan Development Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05.
Hysan Development Company Profile
Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hysan Development (HYSNY)
