iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,870 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 2.37% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $40,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 248,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 265,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IBDP opened at $24.77 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95.

