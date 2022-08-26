ICHI Hits Market Capitalization of $26.08 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $5.30 or 0.00025299 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $26.08 million and approximately $568,888.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004776 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.71 or 0.00796090 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016753 BTC.
About ICHI
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,921,966 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
ICHI Coin Trading
