II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Announces Earnings Results

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.96 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. II-VI updated its Q1 guidance to $0.77-0.90 EPS.
NASDAQ:IIVI traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.54. II-VI has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $75.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45.
IIVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on II-VI from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on II-VI from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, II-VI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.
II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.
