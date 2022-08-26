II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Announces Earnings Results

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.96 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. II-VI updated its Q1 guidance to $0.77-0.90 EPS.

NASDAQ:IIVI traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.54. II-VI has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $75.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45.

IIVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on II-VI from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on II-VI from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, II-VI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in II-VI stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in II-VI Incorporated ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in II-VI were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

