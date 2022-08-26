II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Cut to $70.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IIVI. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of II-VI to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of II-VI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of II-VI to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.80.

II-VI Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $54.41 on Monday. II-VI has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $75.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,448,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 230,085 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at $16,550,000. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 628,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,536,000 after purchasing an additional 129,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in II-VI by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 79,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,052 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

