Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Short Interest Update

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,600 shares, an increase of 110.1% from the July 31st total of 185,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,886.0 days.
Iida Group Price Performance
Shares of ANTOF stock remained flat at 15.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 15.69. Iida Group has a 1-year low of 14.63 and a 1-year high of 15.62.
About Iida Group
