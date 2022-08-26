Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Short Interest Update

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,600 shares, an increase of 110.1% from the July 31st total of 185,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,886.0 days.

Iida Group Price Performance

Shares of ANTOF stock remained flat at 15.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 15.69. Iida Group has a 1-year low of 14.63 and a 1-year high of 15.62.

Get Iida Group alerts:

About Iida Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Iida Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, planning, design, construction, sale, and after-sales service of detached houses and house condominiums in Japan. It is also involved in the contract construction, real estate brokerage, laminated timber manufacturing and pre-cut processing, manufacture and sale of window glasses, resort operation, travel agency, finance and insurance, housing land development, groundwork, water supply, and drainage businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Iida Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iida Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.