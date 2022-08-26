iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 50.01% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

iMedia Brands Trading Up 13.3 %

Shares of IMBI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 282,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,489. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iMedia Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iMedia Brands by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iMedia Brands by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About iMedia Brands

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMBI shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on iMedia Brands from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on iMedia Brands from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

