Impossible Finance (IF) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,280.00

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $741,255.23 and approximately $1,280.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00769214 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016361 BTC.
Impossible Finance Coin Profile
Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Impossible Finance Coin Trading
