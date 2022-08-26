Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder William Monroe Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) major shareholder William Monroe sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,588,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, William Monroe sold 77,500 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $270,475.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, William Monroe sold 22,500 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $79,200.00.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

NYSE:ICD opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Independence Contract Drilling ( NYSE:ICD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 33.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

