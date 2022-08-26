InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 1.22% of InfuSystem worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 159,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 19.0% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 92,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in InfuSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $5,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Mark Ruiz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $148,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $324,982.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Mark Ruiz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,982.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN INFU traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,993. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $159.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

