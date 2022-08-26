ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,401 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,755 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,172,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ING Groep by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 816,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 510,049 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 872.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,841,000 after purchasing an additional 494,478 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,844,000 after purchasing an additional 364,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ING Groep from €12.70 ($12.96) to €12.80 ($13.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $9.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

