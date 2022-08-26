Innovation Blockchain Payment Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $289,806.00 (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market capitalization of $547,908.36 and $289,806.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Profile

IBP is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world.

Buying and Selling Innovation Blockchain Payment

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

