Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Innovative Food Stock Down 11.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVFH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.22. 17,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. Innovative Food has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.52.

Innovative Food Company Profile

See Also

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

