Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Innovative Food Stock Down 11.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IVFH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.22. 17,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. Innovative Food has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.52.
Innovative Food Company Profile
