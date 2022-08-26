Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Shares Gap Down to $3.60

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.49. Innovid shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 10,716 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on Innovid from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Innovid Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12.

Institutional Trading of Innovid

Innovid ( NYSE:CTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.09 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,678,000. Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,253,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,826,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovid by 458.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 382,690 shares in the last quarter.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

