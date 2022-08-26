Insider Buying: America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) CEO Acquires 596 Shares of Stock

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 596 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $11,347.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,774.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kenneth Rogozinski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 2,500 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00.

America First Multifamily Investors Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATAX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 37,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,695. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 28.22, a current ratio of 28.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

America First Multifamily Investors Increases Dividend

America First Multifamily Investors ( NASDAQ:ATAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 87.31% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. This is a positive change from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is currently 55.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America First Multifamily Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 12.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

